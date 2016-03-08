Eusebio Di Francesco extends AS Roma contract
18 June at 17:15AS Roma have confirmed their manager Eusebio Di Francesco has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2020.
A statement on AS Roma’s official website read, “AS Roma are delighted to announce that head coach Eusebio Di Francesco has signed a new contract with the club.
“Di Francesco - who guided the Giallorossi to a third-place finish in Serie A and the semi-finals of the Champions League last season - has put pen-to-paper on an extension that sees him commit his future to the club until 30 June 2020," it added.
Eusebio Di Francesco expressed his delight after signing a contract extension with the Serie A club.
“I am extremely pleased to be able to continue this adventure with Roma and our great fans,” Di Francesco said.
“The confidence that the president and the directors have always shown in me makes me very proud, and I hope to repay them all next season with a campaign even more exciting than our last.”
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SERIE A NEWS
Go to comments