Chelsea are reportedly still in it on the Alisson front as Roma have been "waiting" for them. If the blues do in fact sign the Roma star, this would clearly facilitate a Thibaut Courtois move to Real Madrid. Sky Sport had reported earlier on that Liverpool were in pole position for Alisson as they offered Roma 70 million euros for him (bonuses included). The same report indicated that Roma wanted to get closer to 75 million euros for him as a deal "was very close" to being found between the involved parties.This is still true as Liverpool are strongly in pole position for the Brazilian keeper even if a deal hasn't been found yet between the Reds and Roma. According to Sky Sports UK, it seems like Chelsea are still very much in it as they still have their eyes on Alisson. Reports in France have added that a deal between Courtois and Real Madrid is getting closer as this could be a hint that Chelsea will come back strong on the Alisson front. More to come in the following hours as it seems like Roma are ready to "wait" for Chelsea....