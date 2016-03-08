'Even Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't solve United's problems' - Rooney
09 June at 18:00Former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney has spoken to BBC Radio 5 Live about the Red Devils' upcoming transfer window; where he discussed the signings that need to be made in order to help solve the club's problems.
"The first thing Ole has to do is build the squad and I don't think bringing in one or two players for £100m is going to help the players already there.
"Ole's better spending £30-40m on players with potential and building the squad around those five or six players.
"You could bring in players in Ronaldo, Messi, Ramos or Bale but it's going to cost you £350m and you'd get two years out of them and you've written that money off."
