'Even Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't solve United's problems' - Rooney

Rooney Manchester United
09 June at 18:00
Former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney has spoken to BBC Radio 5 Live about the Red Devils' upcoming transfer window; where he discussed the signings that need to be made in order to help solve the club's problems.

"The first thing Ole has to do is build the squad and I don't think bringing in one or two players for £100m is going to help the players already there. 

"Ole's better spending £30-40m on players with potential and building the squad around those five or six players.

"You could bring in players in Ronaldo, Messi, Ramos or Bale but it's going to cost you £350m and you'd get two years out of them and you've written that money off."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.