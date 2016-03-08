Even the worst version of Ronaldo is able to make the difference for Juve

SHOW GALLERY

The one seen against Cagliari was (perhaps) the worst Cristiano Ronaldo of this new Juventus era. The Portuguese appeared to be out of phase and out of play, and perhaps even a bit tired.



However, despite this, he remained one of the best players on the pitch: he hit the post of Cragno's net, then was denied by the young goalkeeper after firing a powerful show with his left foot and eventually made the decisive assist to Cuadrado, who finished the game off.



Not bad for Juventus and Ronaldo. Mixing everything well, there is one incontrovertible conclusion: even a subdued Ronaldo, maybe the worst of the season, makes the difference, at least in Serie A.



Even at 33 years old, Ronaldo has arrived in top condition at Juventus and has arrived as the best footballer in the world. As a matter of fact, he also makes his teammates better, as his partners score on a regular basis: Mandzukic and Dybala scored 7 goals when playing with Ronaldo, the same as CR7, who was involved in at least one goal since his arrival at Juventus (except for Valencia).



Click on the gallery to see Ronaldo's stats and the Bianconeri's record with him playing.