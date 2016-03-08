Everton, Ancelotti: Latest on Rabiot rumours

Speaking at the press conference two days before the FA Cup match against Liverpool, Carlo Ancelotti talks about the Everton market and speaks more specifically about three transfer targets for the Toffees.James Rodriguez (Real Madrid), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) and Steven Nzonzi (returning to Roma from Galatasaray):"I haven't thought about it so far, we'll think about it in the next few days. First of all I want to evaluate the players I have here. It's normal, we don't have much time because we have so many games to play, but I have a idea and every day I can get to know my players better. Then, if there is a possibility that the club is happy to try to improve the team ... I know that you want me to talk of the market, but honestly I would prefer to talk about the game and the derby, a fantastic challenge, a great opportunity ".Anthony Privetera