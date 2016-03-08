Premier League side Everton and Serie A side Fiorentina are disagreeing over a fee of the permanent signing of Kevin Mirallas, with the player set to move on an initial loan to the La Viola.Everton are demanding a fee of 10 million euros from Fiorentina for the permanent signing of Mirallas, but the Florence based side will be willing to pay eight million euros next summer.While all terms have been agreed and Mirallas is set for an initial loan, terms of a permanent deal are yet to be fixed.