Everton and Spurs to challenge Inter for Barca forward
28 March at 19:45Brazilian winger Malcom could have been in a very different situation than the one he was in today. Last summer, the forward left Ligue 1 side Bordeaux to join FC Barcelona; despite being, by all means, in agreement over a move to Serie A side Roma. Roma had confirmed the deal was to come before, at the eleventh hour, Barcelona sabotaged the bid and signed him instead of the Giallorossi.
Since signing for the Catalan giants, Malcom has played just 129 minutes in La Liga, with 29 minutes and one goal in the UEFA Champions League. Across 15 appearances in all competitions, the Brazilian has played 534 minutes, averaging 35.6m per game.
In today's editions of Spanish newspapers Mundo Deportivo and Marca, it has been reported that both Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are interested in signing Malcom from Barcelona. He will likely not come cheap, having signed for Barca for around €50m just last summer.
This follows rumours yesterday which stated that Serie A side Inter Milan are interested in signing Malcom from Barcelona; on the condition that they qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.
