Everton, Andre Gomes thanks fans for their support following horror injury

Thank you for your unconditional support!



Obrigado pelo vosso apoio incondicional!



¡Muchas gracias por todo vuestro apoyo! pic.twitter.com/KEz31pvWD2 — André Gomes (@aftgomes) November 6, 2019

Everton midfielder André Gomes, who suffered a horror injury against North London side Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, posted a video on his Twitter account today thanking fans for the support he received.The 26-year-old Portuguese midfielder underwent surgery the day after the injury, with the club reporting that it was successful, and his recovery can begin immediately. Tottenham forward Son Heung-min was sent off for the challenge that led to the injury, although the Premier League overturned it today after deciding that the challenge wasn’t dangerous enough to justify the suspension.Gomes said on Twitter: “As you already know, everything went well. I'm already at home with my family. I'd like to thank you all for your support messages. Thank you.”Apollo Heyes