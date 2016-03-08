Everton celebrate Ancelotti after second win: 'Carlo Magnifico!' - pic
28 December at 18:30Everton won their second match out of two since the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti today away against Newcastle and the fans of the club seem to evidently be very happy with the appointment of the former Napoli, Real Madrid and AC Milan manager so far. And the same can be said about the club itself and the social media team of Everton, which posted a celebratory post on Twitter praising the manager after yet another victory. Here is the tweet:
CARLO FANTASTICO.— Everton (@Everton) December 28, 2019
CARLO MAGNIFICO.@MrAncelotti #NEWEVE pic.twitter.com/fuODDzeJnT
Go to comments