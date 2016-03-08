Everton, Chelsea's Zouma set to join as he undergoes medicals with the club

SHOW GALLERY

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma is set to become a new Everton player. Everton have been on fire today as they confirmed the signings of Bernard, Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes plus they are on the verge of also announcing Kurt Zouma from Chelsea. The defender is currently undergoing his medical tests with Everton as he will join them on a loan deal. Even if the transfer window is now closed in England (it has been a few hours already), it seems like Everton submited an extension request to the FA as they look to close a deal for Kurt Zouma. You can view the tweet on the matter bellow by clicking on our gallery section as you can also see a few Kurt Zouma pics as well right here on Calciomercato.com.



Zouma has had an up and down career to date as he will hope to join Everton and find a certain stability in his game.