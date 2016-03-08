Everton close to signing Juventus target from Barcelona
28 July at 14:20Premier League side Everton are reportedly in talks with Barcelona to sign Juventus target Lucas Digne.
The Frenchman joined Barcelona from French giants Paris Saint-Germain for a fee of 17 million euros. Since his arrival though, the left-back has failed to impress and has not managed to nail down a spot for himself in the first team.
Sport report that Everton are in talks to sign to sign Digne, who has also been linked with a move to Juventus over the past few months.
It is reported that Everton are close to signing the player for 20 million euros and will pen a five-year deal at the club.
Digne will not feature against Tottenham in Barcelona's pre-season friendly game in the International Champions Cup game tomorrow to avoid injury and he could fly to England after the game to complete a move to Goodison Park.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
