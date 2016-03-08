AC Milan transfer blow as Everton confirm signing of star winger
09 August at 18:00Everton have officially confirmed they have completed the signing of AC Milan target Bernard from Shakhtar Donetsk, who has signed a four-year deal with the club from the English Premier League.
On completing the move, he said: "I have heard about Marco Silva and I was happy with what he said to me."
"The manager made me feel confident about playing here. He is a very good coach and he has really achieved good things at other clubs.
"Everton is a club with a great structure and a lot of tradition, historically the fourth most successful club in England. I was happy.
"That is why I made my choice, because of the confidence both the manager and the club showed up in me. I did not need any convincing as here. I believe I will be able to show my best as a player here. "
