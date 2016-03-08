Everton confirm double Barcelona swoop, the latest

Everton had a pretty impressive final transfer window day today as they made numerous swoops. They signed free-agent Bernard and they also found an agreement with Chelsea for Zooma (even if the deal hasn't been confirmed yet). Other than this, Everton completed an impressive double Barcelona swoop as they got both Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes from the Blaugrana. The move was just recently announced as Everton had a memorable day. You can click on our gallery zone to view the official tweet on the matter as you can also view a few pics of the involved players right here on Calciomercato.com.