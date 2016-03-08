Everton have confirmed former Hull City and Watford manager Marco Silva as Sam Allardyce’s successor at Goodison Park.A statement on Everton’s official website read, “Marco Silva has revealed his pride at being appointed Everton manager and his resolve to build a winning side with a winning style and a deep connection between the team and Evertonians.”On Silva’s appointment, Marcel Brands said: “Marco is a young coach but also an experienced coach and he’s worked already at the top, while also gaining experience of the Premier League which is also an important factor.”“One of the most important things is that he’s a guy who wants to play attractive, attacking football and also wants to work in the structure we have atEverton. He’s a guy who has proved already that he wants to work with young players, make them better and he has performed very well with the teams he’s worked with. He will be a very good manager for Everton.“His vision in football, the way he is thinking about football is what we want. He wants to structure a team and he has proved already with a few clubs with good results, so I believe strongly in him.“He’s an open guy who wants to work together with good staff and in an environment at Finch Farm which is conducive to building something strong.”