Everton face competition from three clubs as Roma want to sell winger
21 April at 21:10
Cengiz Under is one of the players that Roma could sell in the summer for a capital gain. The Turkish international hasn't lived up to the expectations in recent months, but he still has a fair market value given his age (22 years) and the undeniable technical skills.
Paulo Fonseca, however, prefers Justin Kluivert for the wing and also wants to improve Carles Perez. Therefore, as our reporter Francesco Balzani states, the Giallorossi are preparing for an auction, although Carlo Ancelotti's Everton are in pole position.
A few months ago, Roma set their demands at €40m but now they have to lower their claims, perhaps asking for Moise Kean as a technical counterpart in the operation. In addition to Everton, Sevilla are also interested in Under, with sporting director Monchi keen on signing him.
However, it's also possible that Under could remain in Italy, as both Napoli and Milan want him. A swap deal could place with the Partenopei as Hysaj is wanted by Roma. A bit like last summer in the Diawara-Manolas deal when Napoli paid an additional €15m in cash.
In January, Milan came closest to signing the Turkish winger. The swap deal involving Suso wasn't successful, but in the summer, the Rossoneri intend to make up for it with a €20m offer.
