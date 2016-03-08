Everton fans troll Fiorentina after Mirallas transfer

Fiorentina closed on a loan deal that sees Kevin Mirallas join from Everton. The Belgian arrives after a tough few months. Meanwhile, English fans are taking advantage of the moment on social media regarding the sale of the player who dressed Olympiacos in the last season: "It's great news that we're offloading Mirallas and Williams", "Mirallas is over." Mirallas is no longer remotely close to the player who he was, I hope this loan is his last year of contract with us ". These are just a few of the reactions.



Yet there have been even more harsh reactions to the move: "Why did we make a new contract last year? It would have been better to give him away for free", "I can not say I follow Italian football, but I remember when it was Batistuta in Fiorentina, from Batigol to this player is a real collapse. Everton fans cheer but the Viola fans also hope to do so after the Belgian's performance for them in the future.

