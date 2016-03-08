In fact, as the official starting eleven was released by the club , it was revealed that Mirallas will make his first start for Fiorentina as they take on Inter away from home, joining Chiesa and Simeone up front.

Fiorentina have had a great start to their season, having collected 10 points from the first five match-days of this campaign – only once have they had a better start in the last 17 seasons (12 points in 2015/16). Therefore, it will not be an easy game for a somewhat struggling Inter.

The Belgian only played 12 league games for Everton last season, two of which were from the first minute. Therefore, it didn't come as a surprise that he was allowed to leave on loan this summer, with La Viola pouncing on the opportunity.

Everton loanee Kevin Mirallas will make his first appearance from start in the Serie A this evening, having arrived at Fiorentina this summer.