Everton head scout: 'Moise Kean one of the greatest talents in the world...'
13 November at 16:00Everton head scout Gretar Steinsson spoke about 19-year-old Italian striker Moise Kean in an interview with British media outlet Sky Sports via Calciomercato.com today.
"He is one of the greatest talents in the world. He's young, he's growing up. We're glad he chose Everton.”
Kean joined the Premier League side this summer in a deal worth around €30 million (via Sky Sports) from Juventus, a club he left due to a lack of playing time and low chance of regularly playing first team football. However, he has struggled to settle in England. He has made 11 appearances for the English side, but has failed to score a single goal, disappointing considering his seven goals in 17 appearances for the Bianconeri last season.
The 19-year-old was recently forced to miss the club’s 2-1 victory over Southampton in the league last weekend due to missing a second squad meeting (via Daily Mail). Therefore, there are already rumours that Kean will leave the club in the upcoming January transfer window, hoping to regain his form and forget the experience in the Premier League.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments