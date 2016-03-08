Everton intent on redeeming Inter target Andre Gomes
31 March at 15:30Andre Gomes, Barcelona's Portuguese midfielder, is currently on loan with Premier League outfit Everton; with whom have an option to purchase the player permanently. Inter Milan have also been reported as potential suitors of the midfielder, eager to snap him up if the Toffees do not do so first.
According to what has been reported by Mundo Deportivo, however, Everton are interested in permanently signing Gomes as soon as possible; also looking to redeem the loan of French defender Kurt Zouma - on loan at Merseyside from Chelsea.
