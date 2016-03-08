Everton offer for Juventus target accepted
29 July at 10:35Barcelona have reportedly accepted Everton's offer to sign Juventus target Lucas Digne.
It was earlier reported that Digne was close to a move to Everton but Goal.com state that Everton have had an offer of 25 million euros accepted for the Frenchman, with Juventus linked with the player.
Digne didn't take part in Barcelona's friendly against Tottenham earlier today and he will fly to Everton soon.
