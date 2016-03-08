Everton set to beat AC Milan and Chelsea to signing of Brazilian star
06 August at 22:00According to what has been reported by the Daily Mail in England, Everton are extremely close to the signing of Bernard. The 26-year-old Brazilian winger has been linked with the likes of Chelsea and AC Milan, as well as West Ham, Tottenham and Inter Milan.
Everton, therefore given the competition, are on the verge of a major coup – one which is symbolic of the new era at the Merseyside club; with new head coach Marco Silva and new director of football Marcel Brands.
Bernard cost Shakhtar Donestk €25 million in 2013 but the forward recently let his contract run down, as he wanted to take on a new challenge outside of Ukraine. The deal is subject to a work permit and will see Bernard join up with fellow countryman and new Everton boy Richarlison, who the club spent €50 million on from Watford.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments