Everton starlet emerges as new possible Lautaro replacement for Inter: the latest
18 April at 18:00Lautaro Martinez future at Inter Milan is one of the hottest topics of the transfer market in the last couple of weeks and it is expected to be so also throughout the summer transfer market, with the Argentine striker being Barcelona's number one target for the attack to replace Luis Suarez at the No Camp. For this reason, the Nerazzurri are observing their options on the transfer market, looking for players who could replace their star at the San Siro.
Yesterday we already reported you Gazzetta dello Sport's article on the options that Inter are considering for the post-Lautaro era but today, Tuttosport (via calciomercato.com), came up with a completely new name that could replace the striker at Inter and accompany Romelu Lukaku in Antonio Conte's attack.
That name is Moise Kean. The Turin-based paper writes that the good relationship between Marotta and Raiola could facilitate the operation. The former Juventus attacker, who moved to Everton last summer for 30 million euros, has not done well in the Premier League so far, scoring just one goal in 26 appearances and with the European Championship on the horizon, Kean wants to play his cards and could return to do so in Italy.
