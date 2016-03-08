Everton target out of favour Juventus midfielder
19 January at 12:15Everton are said to be very interested in a £30 million move for former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, claim the Mirror.
Carlo Ancelotti is believed to be a fan of the Germany international, who finds himself currently slipping well down the pecking order at Juventus under new season boss Sarri.
The discontent at the old lady for Can started when he was left out of Juve's Champions League squad, a decision which he hugely disagreed with and vocally expressed himself in interviews about it.
Can has said in the past that he would not join Manchester United due to his affection for Liverpool, so it remains to be seen whether or not he would choose to move to their cross-city rivals instead.
One thing is for sure, Emre Can needs more playing time, and the short cameos are not helping Sarri, Juventus of Emre himself. It looks like it may be time for the German to find a new destination.
Anthony Privetera
