Everton turn down move for Milan target
10 August at 09:30The Premier League transfer window closed on Thursday night; 24 hours before the new season kicked off yesterday evening with Liverpool achieving a rout over newly promoted Norwich City.
According to what has been reported by the Daily Mail, Everton were in fact offered a move for Lyon winger Memphis Depay in the closing hours of their transfer market. The former Manchester United winger has been linked closely with a move away this summer; with Liverpool as well as AC Milan interested in making a move for the Dutchman.
However, Everton refused the chance to sign Depay and therefore there is still a chance he could leave the Ligue 1 side in the coming weeks. However, with all likelihood, he will remain in France; perhaps interest will be re-ignited in the player in January or next summer.
