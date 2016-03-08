Everton turn down move for Milan target

depay, lione, non vi sento, esultanza, 2018/19
10 August at 09:30
The Premier League transfer window closed on Thursday night; 24 hours before the new season kicked off yesterday evening with Liverpool achieving a rout over newly promoted Norwich City.

According to what has been reported by the Daily Mail, Everton were in fact offered a move for Lyon winger Memphis Depay in the closing hours of their transfer market. The former Manchester United winger has been linked closely with a move away this summer; with Liverpool as well as AC Milan interested in making a move for the Dutchman.

However, Everton refused the chance to sign Depay and therefore there is still a chance he could leave the Ligue 1 side in the coming weeks. However, with all likelihood, he will remain in France; perhaps interest will be re-ignited in the player in January or next summer.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.