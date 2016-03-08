Everton winger takes pay-cut to join Fiorentina
04 August at 12:15Following a loan spell at Olympiacos, Kevin Mirallas accepts a salary cut to get enough play time in one of Europe's top five leagues.
The 30-year-old forward has accepted to reduce up to 1.1 million euros from his salary to finalize his move to Fiorentina who have just announced the player's signing.
Everton demanded 10 million (two million on loan and eight for redemption) from La Viola to sign the player, On the other hand Fiorentina's Corvino only offered six million (two on loan and four to sign the player on permanent bases).
However, yesterday both parties have agreed to finalize the deal with an initial €1 million loan deal and 6 to 7 million for an option to buy the Belgian star.
Mirallas spent the begining of his career in Ligue 1 with Lille and Saint-Etienne, he spent two spells at Olympiacos where he managed to win the Super League on two occasions, yet the majority of his playing time was with Everton in the English Premier League.
