Evra explains why you shouldn’t accept Ronaldo’s dinner invitation

Former France international and Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra has told why one must never accept Cristiano Ronaldo's invitation for dinner.



The Portuguese superstar grabbed an impressive hat-trick in the opening game of Portugal's FIFA World Cup campaign as they managed to hold Spain to a 3-3 draw. Ronaldo's late free-kick had handed Fernando Santos' men a vital point.



In an interview that Evra gave to ITV, he recalled his days of being Ronaldo's Man United teammate and told why one should never accept the forward's dinner invitations.



He said: "I want to give advice to anyone who receives a dinner invitation from Cristiano Ronaldo: do not go there for any reason, you do not.



"Once I went to eat with him after training, I was very tired. I sit at the table and there was only salad and chicken. Only water, no drinks. We start to eat and I think that later he would bring more, but nothing. "