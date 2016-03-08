Evra looks to do a Caceres: wants Juventus return

Former Manchester United and Juventus star Patrice Evra wants a move back to the bianconeri, as he is currently a free-agent.Juve recently signed Martin Caceres for the third time, as he joined the club from the biancocelesti back for a fee less than 1 million euros. The Frenchman is a a free agent, as things stand.Corriere di Torino state that Evra has been looking for a move back to Juventus, but Paratici rejected a possible move for the Frenchman.