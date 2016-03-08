Evra looks to do a Caceres: wants Juventus return

02 February at 11:35
Former Manchester United and Juventus star Patrice Evra wants a move back to the bianconeri, as he is currently a free-agent.

Juve recently signed Martin Caceres for the third time, as he joined the club from the biancocelesti back for a fee less than 1 million euros. The Frenchman is a a free agent, as things stand.

Corriere di Torino state that Evra has been looking for a move back to Juventus, but Paratici rejected a possible move for the Frenchman.

For more transfer news and updates, click here

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.