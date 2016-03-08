Evra: 'Man Utd was a holiday compared to Juve...'

22 October at 12:50
Two and a half seasons at Juventus for Patrice Evra. The former Bianconeri full-back won two league titles, two Italian Cups and an Italian Super Cup before going to France to Marseille. In a recent interview with Sky Sports, he talked about his experience in Italy.

"I won so much with Manchester United, but compared to the experience at Juve it was a holiday. You go to the hotel two days before the game, you train the same day, they check everything and you only have one day off a month.

"I've seen some players throw up and finish training anyway. I am proud of myself because mentally, playing in Juventus was one of the most difficult challenges of my life," he concluded.

