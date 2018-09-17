Juventus certainly aren’t mincing their words when it comes to criticising Douglas Costa for spitting at an opponent.

The Bianconeri’s €40 million signing from the summer of 2017 was caught by the referee as he spat at Federico Di Francesco at the end of Juventus’ 2-1 win over Sassuolo on Sunday.

This will be enough to warrant a massive suspension, as well as a reprimand from Coach Max Allegri.

Though the Brazilian has since apologised (“It was a nasty thing to do”), he also drew censure from team-mate Patrice Evra.

The former Juventus man picked up from the numerous internet memes on the subject to accuse Costa of being a “llama”.

Posting on Instagram, the Frenchman told Douglas Costa: “You know the club’s symbol is a zebra, not a llama right? You may apologised, but people will never know what he [Di Francesco] said to you…”