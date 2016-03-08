Evra reveals how he helped convince Ronaldo to join Juve
23 October at 11:45In an interview with Sky Sports UK, Patrice Evra revealed that he spoke to Cristiano Ronaldo before the Portuguese striker decided to join Juventus, explaining why the Bianconeri environment would be a perfect fit.
"Ronaldo asked me why Juventus as a club was so special. I told him that the club culture was perfect for his way of training. I believe he will be able to continue playing until he's 40 years," he stated.
