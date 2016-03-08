Former Juventus star and Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has revealed why Cristiano Ronaldo must join the bianconeri this summer.Juve's talks for Ronaldo are currently onoing and the player is looking to join the Old Lady this summer.On a Facebook Live that Evra was recently doing, he stated reasons for why Ronaldo must join Juve. He said: “I didn't speak to Cristiano, but my advice is you need to go to Juve, there's no other team."I thank Juve because they made me keep winning. Do it Ronaldo, Italians will love you. But if you go, it's to work hard, they don’t believe in vacations at Juventus."Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)