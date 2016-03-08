Evra reveals why Pogba wants to leave Man Utd amid Real and Juve links

04 August at 10:15
Former Juventus and Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has given an interview to the Mail on Sunday about the future of his compatriot and former teammate, Paul Pogba. Pogba has been heavily linked with a move away from the Premier League club this summer, with his former club Juventus and Real Madrid both appearing as frontrunners for his signature.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, Evra said:

"​I don't know what Paul's future holds.

"I do know that he felt really loved in Juventus. He doesn't feel that love in Manchester.

"We always forget what a player is about. A player is about performing on the pitch.

"So kill him when he is not playing well but if he is playing well, concentrate on that."

Although a move away from the club is looking increasingly unlikely this summer, there is a feeling that Pogba will not be a United player for many more seasons, this upcoming campaign perhaps his last for the Red Devils.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.