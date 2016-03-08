Evra reveals why Pogba wants to leave Man Utd amid Real and Juve links
04 August at 10:15Former Juventus and Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has given an interview to the Mail on Sunday about the future of his compatriot and former teammate, Paul Pogba. Pogba has been heavily linked with a move away from the Premier League club this summer, with his former club Juventus and Real Madrid both appearing as frontrunners for his signature.
Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, Evra said:
"I don't know what Paul's future holds.
"I do know that he felt really loved in Juventus. He doesn't feel that love in Manchester.
"We always forget what a player is about. A player is about performing on the pitch.
"So kill him when he is not playing well but if he is playing well, concentrate on that."
Although a move away from the club is looking increasingly unlikely this summer, there is a feeling that Pogba will not be a United player for many more seasons, this upcoming campaign perhaps his last for the Red Devils.
