Andare via del @ManUtd per motivi personali è stato la decisione più difficile della mia carriera. giocare e amare la @juventusfc e stata la decisione più facile e soprattutto incredibile! sarò orgoglioso per sempre mamamiaaaaa grazie per tutto forza juve fino alla fine e #GGMU! pic.twitter.com/PtfD5EPrfq — Patrice Evra (@Evra) October 22, 2018

Former Manchester United legend and Juventus star Patrice Evra has saluted both of his former clubs, ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash at Old Trafford on Tuesday.Evra plied his trade with United for over eight years since joining in the summer of 2006. He went onto join Juventus, where he played for three years and won the Scudetto thrice, appearing over 50 times for the bianconeri.Evra posted a special message to both of the clubs on Twitter and saluted them ahead of their much-hyped clash on Tuesday. He revealed that leaving United was the hardest decision of his career.The tweet said: "Going away from Man Utd for personal reasons, it was the hardest decision of my career. Playing and loving Juventus it was the easiest and most importantly incredible decision! I will be proud forever mamamiaaaaa thanks for all Juve force to the end and #GGMU!"Evra's former teammate and close-friend Cristiano Ronaldo will make his return to Old Trafford, about five years after having played against him in Real Madrid colors.