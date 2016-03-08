Evra to Ronaldo: 'Wow, don't ever change...' - pics

Congratulations bro @Cristiano ! 700 goals wow. You just keep being yourself even if you have 5 golden balls instead of 7.. like your magic number never change #ILoveThisGame #Cristiano pic.twitter.com/kEBrXZY0TQ — Patrice Evra (@Evra) October 15, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 700th career goal a few days ago as he scored for the Portuguese national football team in their loss to Ukraine. Here is what Patrice Evra had to say on the matter: ' Congratulations brother! 700 goals, wow! Continue like this, you are special, never change...'. Evra played with Ronaldo during their Man United days as they remained close friends. Like Ronaldo, Evra also played for Juve as the French defender posted the following picture on the matter. View so bellow right now: