Ex-AC Milan man Honda invests in eSports with Will Smith
25 April at 11:15AC Milan fans will surely remember Keisuke Honda, who played for the Rossoneri from January 2014 to June 2017 and made 92 appearances, scoring 11 goals for the club. The Japanese playmaker currently plays for Melbourne Victory in Australia but he is also working in the field of entrepreneurship.
As revealed by Calcio e Finanza, the 32-year-old has entered into a partnership with actor and singer Will Smith and other important partners, such as Stanford University, for the eSports organization Gen.G, having made an overall investment of 46 million dollars.
"I am thrilled that Dreamers Fund has invested in Gen.G. In Japan, eSports are not very famous yet but we have noticed an incredible growth in this territory and worldwide, which is really positive," Will Smith said.
"We decided to invest in Gen.G to bring their incredible team and their vision to the top of the industry. We look forward to working together with Gen.G to push the eSports industry around the world," the former Milan man added.
