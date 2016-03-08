Gerardo Martino has

The Albiceleste are currently being handled by caretaker Lionel Scaloni, who took over after Jorge Sampaoli’s departure in the summer.

Expected to perhaps be Lionel Messi’s last World Cup, the 2018 campaign quickly turned into a nightmare for the South Americans when they lost 3-0 to Croatia in the group stages. Though they rallied to make the Round of 16, they were beaten 4-3 by France.

A former Barcelona and Paraguay manager, Martino denied the recent rumours that linked him to the Coaching job: “I’ve not spoken to anyone about Argentina, he said.

“My idea at the moment is to solve my contractual situation with Atlanta United. I’m focussed on that. I won’t listen to offers from Colombia or Argentina, or from anyone else who is interested in me.

“It’s an ethical question, seeing that I’m talking about renewing my deal here.”

The Argentine took over the Georgian side from its MLS debut in 2016, and has since won just under half his games in charge with United. They finished the 2017 season in the playoffs, and have so far earned more points than any other MLS team this season.