Roma are in luck: star striker Edin Dzeko wants to renew his contract by another year,

The former Manchester City man was very close to Chelsea this past winter, but chose to remain in the Italian capital, where he has been lethal over the last two seasons.

His 63 goals in that time (he’s added one more in 2018-2019, a late winner against Torino) have helped the Giallorossi remain competitive, and one particular strike against Barcelona allowed Roma to earn qualification for the Champions League semi-finals in a stunning 3-0 comeback win.

The Bosnian is already 32, however, and has a deal that will keep him at the Olimpico until 2020. He wants another year of earning his current €4 million salary.

This is quite the bounceback from late January,