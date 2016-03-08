Juventus could well sign Marcelo in the winter transfer window,

Speaking to Tuttosport, Javier Ribalta claims that out of Pogba, Rabiot and Marcelo - three recent targets for the Bianconeri - the most likely to join would be the four-time Champions League winner.

“It’s more likely out of those three that the Brazilian will join in January,” the current Zenit sporting director said.

Recent reports by the same newspaper claimed that there was a possibility for Marcelo to move to Turin, but as part of a winter swap deal with Alex Sandro.

The former Chelsea target was also chased by PSG this summer, but declined last season so much that he wasn’t even called up Brazil for the 2018 World Cup.

Marcelo has, for his part, reportedly argued with coach Julen Lopetegui, and was substituted in the recent game with Girona.