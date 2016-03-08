Ex-Fiorentina striker why Andre Silva struggled at AC Milan

Portuguese professional footballer Andre Silva struggled at AC Milan because the Serie A club did not put enough faith in him, when the forward was at the San Siro during the club's difficult phase.



Andre Silva was signed by AC Milan from FC Porto in the summer transfer window.



"Andre Silva also arrived during a difficult time for the club. Nuno Gomes was quoted as saying by Tuttosport.



“He is not a typical Pippo Inzaghi style Number 9, but rather a striker who moves around a lot, tries to pass it around and often provides assists for others. He’s not the kind of player who just finishes in the box and that’s it.”