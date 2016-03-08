Ex-Inter and Juve star reveals why he cried for Carlo Ancelotti

SHOW GALLERY

The former player of Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Juventus, Fabio Cannavaro has revealed that he cried for Carlo Ancelotti when both of them were Parma before the start of this century. This incident happened when the Italian coach who is now the manager at Napoli decided to leave Parma back then.



“What I remember the most from Ancelotti is learning zonal marking. I was accustomed to only tracking the man, but with him I learned the right movements and posture. It’s difficult to stop Carletto once he starts giving you notes!” Fabio Cannavaro told La Gazzetta dello Sport.



“He’s a great man, even if… when he arrived at Parma, I was still pretty young and he became convinced I could do better as a left-back. I think it was one of his few errors as a Coach. In fact, after a while he realised his mistake, moved me and Lilian Thuram to the centre and we became a wonderful defence.”

