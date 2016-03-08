Leonardo closer towards returning to AC Milan
19 July at 17:27Former AC Milan player and manager and Inter Milan manager Leonardo Araújo could be on his way to return to AC Milan.
The Elliot era at AC Milan has already started and the Rossoneri are now waiting to find out the outcome of TAS to see if their ban from European football for two years slapped by UEFA will be overturned.
AC Milan want to relaunch the project and use the American fund has forseen for the club. Elliot now insisting the club to bring Leonardo back to the club where he played as a player and also managed the club too.
Leonardo is now looking for a new role of a coach at a new club, but the position offered by AC Milan as per the information gathered by Calciomercato.com is that of a technical director at the San Siro. Leonardo is always closer to returning to Milan as the new technical director with influence on the market.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SERIE A NEWS
CLICK HERE FOR MORE PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS
CLICK HERE FOR MORE LA LIGA NEWS
Go to comments