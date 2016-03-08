Ex-Inter forward discusses chances of reuniting with Mourinho at Man Utd
09 June at 14:30During an interview with Sky Sport Austria, West Ham United forward Marko Arnautović has dismissed claims that he is set to leave East London in favour of a move to Manchester United during this summer’s transfer window. Here is what he had to say:
“I am happy with my job. Whatever happens will happen. I’ve never heard anything. Even three weeks ago, I haven’t heard anything. That’s why I cannot say anything about it.
“The only thing that bothers me is that I am in good health and that I am able to play football. I have a contract at West Ham – that is all we have to talk about.”
The Austria international has been mooted as a summer target for the Red Devils, with manager José Mourinho looking to add more creativity to his team.
Only time will tell whether the pair, who endured a fractious relationship during their time together at Inter, will be on the same side come the start of next season.
(Sky Sport Austria)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
