During an interview with Sky Sport Austria, West Ham United forward Marko Arnautović has dismissed claims that he is set to leave East London in favour of a move to Manchester United during this summer’s transfer window. Here is what he had to say “I am happy with my job. Whatever happens will happen. I’ve never heard anything. Even three weeks ago, I haven’t heard anything. That’s why I cannot say anything about it.“The only thing that bothers me is that I am in good health and that I am able to play football. I have a contract at West Ham – that is all we have to talk about.”The Austria international has been mooted as a summer target for the Red Devils, with manager José Mourinho looking to add more creativity to his team.Only time will tell whether the pair, who endured a fractious relationship during their time together at Inter, will be on the same side come the start of next season.(Sky Sport Austria)Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)