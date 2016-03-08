Ex-Inter owner Moratti excited for Godin and thinks Icardi is stronger than Lukaku



Former Inter president, Massimo Moratti, talked to gazzetta.it about Icardi, Dzeko, Lukaku and the Scudetto race.



"Dzeko and Lukaku are excellent strikers. One has great talent, the other has a great physique. But Icardi is stronger.



"The case is complicated. I have never had to face such a delicate affair in my management. Certainly, if Icardi goes to Juventus, a Juventus team that is already very strong and spectacular becomes even stronger.



“I don't care about the behaviour of Icardi on social media I have always evaluated players from their behaviour on the pitch and in training."



"Juve are favourites then there are Napoli and Inter.



“I am curious about the arrival of Conte. I want to see how he intervenes. His past as a Juventus player does not count.



“The most important moment was Godin, a leader, Conte has the strongest defence in the league title-winning teams concede the least goals... ".



"I like Barella. He has determination. I like Sensi. They must be helped. Lautaro Martinez has an excellent shot but I consider him more a second striker than a striker.



“Another treble? It is the dream of all Nerazzurri fans".



