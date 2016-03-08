Ex-Inter owner Moratti excited for Godin and thinks Icardi is stronger than Lukaku
05 July at 23:00
Former Inter president, Massimo Moratti, talked to gazzetta.it about Icardi, Dzeko, Lukaku and the Scudetto race.
"Dzeko and Lukaku are excellent strikers. One has great talent, the other has a great physique. But Icardi is stronger.
"The case is complicated. I have never had to face such a delicate affair in my management. Certainly, if Icardi goes to Juventus, a Juventus team that is already very strong and spectacular becomes even stronger.
“I don't care about the behaviour of Icardi on social media I have always evaluated players from their behaviour on the pitch and in training."
"Juve are favourites then there are Napoli and Inter.
“I am curious about the arrival of Conte. I want to see how he intervenes. His past as a Juventus player does not count.
“The most important moment was Godin, a leader, Conte has the strongest defence in the league title-winning teams concede the least goals... ".
"I like Barella. He has determination. I like Sensi. They must be helped. Lautaro Martinez has an excellent shot but I consider him more a second striker than a striker.
“Another treble? It is the dream of all Nerazzurri fans".
