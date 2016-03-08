Ex-Inter star opens up about alcohol problem and club cover-up
29 August at 19:45Adriano’s career was one marred with sadness as the powerful forward struggled with alcohol abuse and weight problems. Despite this, he had a successful career, playing for some top clubs in his time. Inter fans will remember when Adriano used to play for them; something the Brazilian included in an intimate interview with Brazilian magazine R7:
ON HIS DEPRESSION: “I only know how much I have suffered, the death of my father left me a huge emptiness, I ended up feeling very lonely. After his death, it got worse and worse, because I isolated myself. I was sad and depressed and then I started drinking.”
ON ALCOHOL: “I felt happy just drinking, I used to do it every night, I drank everything that came in front of me: wine, whiskey, vodka, beer, lots of beer, I did not stop drinking and I had to leave Inter.”
INTER MILAN: “I did not know how to hide it, I got drunk in the morning at training sessions, I always showed up, even though I was completely drunk and the medical staff took me to sleep in the infirmary. Inter told the press I had muscle pains.”
ON CHOICES: “I then realized that the problem was the people around me, friends who did nothing but bring me to parties, with women and alcohol, without thinking about anything.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments