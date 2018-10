Ex-Italy boss Ventura to join Chievo?

Ex-Italy boss Giampiero Ventura is reportedly "inching closer" to the Chievo Verona bench. As we previously reported, Beppe Iachini is a strong candidate for the job as well but he wants a longer contract than the 6 months that have been offered to him. It now also seems like Ventura is a possibility as Chievo are on the verge of sacking Lorenzo D'Anna. More to come...



