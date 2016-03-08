Ex-Juve and Inter midfielder Patrick Vieira to join French club Nice
07 June at 16:45According to the French media publication of RMC Sport, former Arsenal, Juventus and Inter midfielder Patrick Vieira will be taking the managerial role at Nice. The 41 year old is managing Major League Soccer club New York City FC and will now leave the American club. Patrick Vieira will sign a three year contract with the French club, Nice.
