Ex-Juve coach: Real would have sacked if he didn't win Champions League
31 May at 17:40Former Juventus and Real Madrid coach Fabio Capello has backed Zinedine Zidane’s decision to step down as the manager of Real Madrid as he believes Zinedine Zidane would have been sacked if he had not won the Champions League.
“Without the third Champions League he’d have been sacked by [President] Florentino [Perez],” Capello told Sky.
“There was a lot of polemic and Perez wants to be the Coach. When he wins he’s happy, if he doesn’t win he blames someone else. I was sacked the same way.
“I don’t think Zizou has another job lined up because there aren’t any free clubs, I think after winning so much he wanted to show Florentino that he didn’t have to coach, and he could decide for himself what he wants to do.
“Now he’ll have to prove he can win elsewhere too, but he was one of the greatest Coaches in Real Madrid history. His replacement? I’d say Guti, another internal choice after Zidane. Otherwise there’s only [Antonio] Conte or maybe [Maurizio] Sarri.”
