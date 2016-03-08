Ex-Juve player sends warning to Cristiano Ronaldo
06 September at 13:15Speaking to German sports outlet Sport1, former Juventus and Germany defender Jürgen Kohler issued a warning to Cristiano Ronaldo, amid the claims and debates of the size of a player versus the size of a club.
In the interview, Kohler said that “I have a slightly different opinion”, before adding that “Ronaldo is a great player but nobody is bigger than the club.”
“There are people who have overall responsibility for the association.
“That goes for a Ronaldo, a [Zinedine] Zidane, a Neymar - everyone just has to accept that.”
A popular take, these comments came amongst suggestions that Juventus may have issues with Ronaldo as it was revealed that one of the reasons that perhaps the 33-year-old left Real Madrid was that Florentino Perez had refused his requests for a pay rise and therefore Ronaldo went to the door.
