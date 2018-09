Speaking to German sports outlet Sport1, former Juventus and Germany defender Jürgen Kohler issued a warning to Cristiano Ronaldo, amid the claims and debates of the size of a player versus the size of a club.In the interview, Kohler said that “I have a slightly different opinion”, before adding that “Ronaldo is a great player but nobody is bigger than the club.”“There are people who have overall responsibility for the association.“That goes for a Ronaldo, a [Zinedine] Zidane, a Neymar - everyone just has to accept that.”A popular take, these comments came amongst suggestions that Juventus may have issues with Ronaldo as it was revealed that one of the reasons that perhaps the 33-year-old left Real Madrid was that Florentino Perez had refused his requests for a pay rise and therefore Ronaldo went to the door.For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.