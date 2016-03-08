Ex-Juventus defender Benatia sends 'I miss you' message to former teammates

Former Juventus defender Medhi Benatia sent a message to his former teammates via Instagram.The Al Duhail player thanked this former teammates "I left a lot of friends, I thank Matuidi and Pjanic. Brothers, I miss you. Cristiano [sic], you are 34 years old but do not worry, you can play at least until 40 without problems, best wishes and bring us to the Champions League final, I will come and see you".The Moroccan international made just 5 appearances, in Serie A, for Juventus this season before leaving in January.

@Lmiller2411