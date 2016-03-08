Ex-Juventus star could embark on Saudi Arabia adventure

25 January at 21:10
Former Juventus star Sebastian Giovinco is close to joining Saudi Arabia Al-Hilal this month.

Giovinco has impressed a lot during his ongoing time at Toronto FC, lighting up the Canadian club and the MLS. The 31-year-old appeared in 28 MLS games this past season, scoring 13 times and assiting 7 times.

A report from Calciomercato states that Giovinco is in talks to join Al-Hilal and he is considering a move to the Saudi Arabian side, despite having a one-year contract left at Toronto.

